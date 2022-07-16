SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Tops $61.43 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $61.43 million and $1.43 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

