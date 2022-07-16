Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $422,728.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00050818 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001869 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
