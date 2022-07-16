SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 4.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.