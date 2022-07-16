Solana (SOL) Price Hits $37.92 on Top Exchanges

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Solana has a total market cap of $13.10 billion and $876.01 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.92 or 0.00181072 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Solana
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 345,470,561 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
