Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €29.00 ($29.00) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STWRY. Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $6.53 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.
