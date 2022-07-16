Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

