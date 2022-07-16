Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.16

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and traded as low as $16.59. Smiths Group shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 17,835 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($18.79) to GBX 1,620 ($19.27) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 1,775 ($21.11) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

