SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,014.38 and $49.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

