Smart MFG (MFG) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $24,285.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

