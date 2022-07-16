Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 4.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 69,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 400,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$1.04 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$47.52 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

