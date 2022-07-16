SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

SITC stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

