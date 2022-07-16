SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

