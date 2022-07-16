Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of 3.82 and a 12-month high of 22.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.05.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
