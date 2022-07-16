Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of 3.82 and a 12-month high of 22.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.05.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.