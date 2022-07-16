Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.08.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

