Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

