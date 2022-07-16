SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 4.1%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.