Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.19.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sify Technologies Limited ( NASDAQ:SIFY Get Rating ) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.