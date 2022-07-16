Shyft Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,711.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $108,711.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,080,839 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

