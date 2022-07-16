Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 45.1%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

SRTTY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

