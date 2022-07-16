Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 72.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,863. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

