Short Interest in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Decreases By 42.3%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.55 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

