Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Decreases By 45.5%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 557,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,036.0 days.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPLWF remained flat at $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Temple & Webster Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.50.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

