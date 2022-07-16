Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Decreases By 73.9%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGTX remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Friday. 51,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,676. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

