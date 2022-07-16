Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 287.5%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Sands China has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.