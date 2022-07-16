Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 140.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,996. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj Dividend Announcement

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.3967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Further Reading

