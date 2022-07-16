Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases By 82.9%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.