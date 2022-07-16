Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 44.0%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.