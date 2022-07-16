Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Grows By 149.3%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the June 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Professional by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 160,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Professional by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,197 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Professional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Professional by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Professional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

PFHD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 47,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,035. Professional has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Professional had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

