Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Declines By 56.2%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,420. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

