Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 41.7%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.