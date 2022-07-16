Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 41.7%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
