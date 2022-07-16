Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Declines By 54.7%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,202. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

