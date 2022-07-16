Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Drops By 48.0%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFS Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OFS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.79. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

