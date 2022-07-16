Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Expands By 175.0%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuwellis stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.42% of Nuwellis worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NUWE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 260,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 72.68% and a negative net margin of 237.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.