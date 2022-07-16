Short Interest in NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Grows By 236.6%

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a growth of 236.6% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOHO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 9,554,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,364,701. NOHO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

