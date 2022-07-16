Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 93.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

