Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 93.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $44.24.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
