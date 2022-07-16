Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Decreases By 48.5%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 229,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 93,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,086. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

