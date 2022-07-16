Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Declines By 69.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Friday. 284,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

