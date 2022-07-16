Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Expands By 90.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($245.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $127.29.

MTU Aero Engines Announces Dividend

About MTU Aero Engines

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.