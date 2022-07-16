Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Declines By 57.2%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

