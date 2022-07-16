Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Declines By 53.1%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 233,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

