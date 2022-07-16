Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Drops By 39.8%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mace Security International Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Mace Security International stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.55.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

