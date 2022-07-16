Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Declines By 55.6%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

