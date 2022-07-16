Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Increases By 83.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
