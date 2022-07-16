Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Increases By 83.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

