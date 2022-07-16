Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 168.4%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

