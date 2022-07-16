Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 55.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.73. 773,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

