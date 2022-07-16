Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 67.2%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the June 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,804. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

