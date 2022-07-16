Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 67.2%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the June 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Insurance Australia Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAUGY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,804. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.