Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Declines By 80.1%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 623,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,753. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Further Reading

