Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 61.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.4 %

ISVLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,237. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

