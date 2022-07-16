Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Declines By 49.5%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

ILKAF remained flat at $5.80 on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

