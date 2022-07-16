Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Drops By 45.3%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

